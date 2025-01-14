Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic came off injured before half-time as AC Milan beat Como on Tuesday. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic limped off with another injury in AC Milan's win against Como on Tuesday.

Pulisic, who had only just returned from a torn muscle in his right calf, held his left calf and then pointed to his thigh after a clash with Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf just before half-time in the Serie A clash.

Pulisic, 26, was seen to by Milan medical staff soon after and substituted. While he limped off the field on his own accord, Pulisic is now a doubt for the crucial game against Juventus on Saturday.

"We need to improve in our fitness levels," Milan boss Sergio Conceicao said afterward. "Because we need intensity for my football and at this moment we are missing something,"

Pulisic missed most of December with a calf injury and returned to the team in style, scoring in both the semifinal and final of the Italian Super Cup.

He has five goals and four assists for Milan in Serie A this season, tied for the team's best in both categories.

Milan went on to beat Como 2-1, with defender Theo Hernández and forward Rafael Leão scoring in the second half.