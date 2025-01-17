Steve Nicol and Craig Burley discuss why Nottingham Forest was able to matchup well against Liverpool in their 1-1 draw. (2:31)

A number of Liverpool supporter groups have teamed up to write an open letter to the club, saying they don't want increased ticket prices to "kill the Kop" by forcing out local and generational fans.

Ticket prices rose by 2% ahead of this season. A meeting between the club and the Supporters' Board to discuss the cost of tickets next term is set to take place on Monday.

On Friday, a letter signed by Spirit of Shankly, Spion Kop 1906, Official Liverpool Supporter Clubs' Network, Liverpool Women Supporters' Club and cultuRED was sent to Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes requesting that the club make tickets cheaper.

"We understand that football is a business and other clubs make a choice to target the richest people interested in attending stadiums without consideration of the consequences for culture and atmosphere," the groups said.

"But football is also a community. Liverpool FC is in Anfield, and should be of Anfield; a Premier League match should not be off limits to a supporter growing up in the same postcode as the club.

"We know the club will argue that every penny generated is reinvested, but the revenue from ticket price increases for general admission and season ticket holders represents a fraction of the club's overall income.

"It is a myth that ticket price rises are required to remain competitive. Pricing out supporters risks undermining the very foundation of what makes Liverpool FC special.

"The Kop, the culture of it, and the people in it, should be valued and protected.

Liverpool fans have written to the club asking for lower ticket prices. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Clubs in Germany, Brentford here in the Premier League, and others elsewhere have shown that success on and off the pitch does not require exploiting supporters at every turn, every year."

A Liverpool spokesperson told ESPN: "We will be fully respectful of the engagement process with supporters and will not be commenting publicly before or during those important discussions."

Frustration with rising ticket prices has been evident among fans across the Premier League, with Crystal Palace the only top flight club not to raise prices for this season.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash against Manchester United earlier this month, supporters from both clubs united under the Football Supporters' Association campaign slogan #StopExploitingLoyalty to protest against rises.

"The Football Supporters' Association has called for a freeze across the Premier League, but we believe prices are already too high and should be reduced," the open letter to Liverpool continues.

"In April 2024, LFC agreed to review its engagement with the Supporters' Board, particularly on ticket pricing.

"We are eager to see how this commitment takes shape in the coming weeks. Our aim is to work collaboratively with the club to develop solutions that address the needs of all stakeholders.

"We do not want prices to kill the Kop or deter passionate, generational supporters from attending matches at Anfield.

"We believe that by working together, we can safeguard the future of Liverpool FC as we know and love it, and as it is known worldwide, ensuring it remains accessible to all, continues to inspire generations of fans and continues to demonstrate the celebrated storied bond between players, manager and supporters."