Chelsea's leading scorer Cole Palmer is a doubt for Monday's Premier League clash at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, head coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Palmer, who has struck 14 times in the league this season, fell awkwardly after a challenge during Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, although the England international played the rest of the match.

"They kicked him so he didn't train today, we don't know if he will train tomorrow," Maresca told reporters.

"Cole, Levi [Colwill], Romeo [Lavia] were not in the session today. We have three or four players who are a doubt for Monday's game because in the last game they picked up some problems.

"We rely on Cole because he is a big player. We prefer to play with Cole but in case he has an injury or a problem, then we will find a solution."

Cole Palmer has been in inspired form for Chelsea this season. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fifth-placed Chelsea, who are winless in the last five matches, won 6-2 at Wolves in August, but Maresca said it would be unwise to assume Monday's match would go the same way, with new manager Vitor Pereira taking over at the 17th-placed side last month.

"They changed managers, so it is not the same idea. I don't think the last game there can be important. It is a new game, a new manager, a different way to attack and defend. Hopefully we can be ready and get the three points," Maresca added.