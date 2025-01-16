Open Extended Reactions

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out has sent a letter to FIFA and CONMEBOL over the investigation into Enzo Fernández after the Argentina star posted an allegedly racist and anti-gay chant on social media last summer.

Chelsea midfielder Fernández, 23, posted a video of the Argentina team singing about French players with African heritage after beating Colombia in the Copa América final.

In the letter sent on Monday, which has been verified by ESPN, Kick It Out CEO Samuel Okafor wrote that the group had repeatedly asked FIFA and the English Football Association (FA) as to the progress of an investigation into the chant, which Fernández apologised for after the French Football Federation filed a legal complaint, saying he was "caught up in the euphoria" of winning the international competition.

A source told ESPN's James Olley in September that the FA was not going to probe the matter as the incident falls under the jurisdiction of FIFA because it took place while the player was on international duty.

That directly contrasts with the seven-game ban handed down by the FA to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur following his comment that South Koreans "all look the same" during an interview.

That was investigated by the English body as the Uruguay international made the comments on the country's Canal 10 TV channel in June when appearing in a personal capacity, not as an international player.

"Establishing the facts and reaching an outcome should not be an extraordinary or difficult task for organisations who want to take discrimination seriously," Okafor wrote in the letter.

"On behalf of many in the football community who are invested in this case, we would appreciate it if you could let us know if an investigation is under way and when you intend to reach an outcome.

"Several of the players were filmed singing a song on the team coach which was both racist and transphobic about France's players. Midfielder Enzo Fernández was clearly seen singing, although we recognise he was not alone in those actions as many players can be heard during the video.

"Chelsea said Fernández would take part in education to learn from his mistake. However, it's important to note how this incident and its handling would have affected a wider community both in England and globally."

Enzo Fernández posted a video of the Argentina team chanting a song with racist and anti-gay slurs after their Copa América win. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Okafor added that a lack of any investigation would be symbolic of a "deeply concerning lack of transparency and accountability, especially given how widely this incident was seen."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino launched an anti-racism taskforce in May 2024 -- having shut down the predecessor in 2018 after declaring its work complete -- and asked all 211 member federations to mandate racist abuse in football as a disciplinary offence.

"As Mr Infantino outlined in May 2024, where federations described their intent to take a global stand against racism, it's vital we present a united front to tackle discrimination," the letter adds. "Otherwise, claims from federations that action is being taken fall at the first hurdle."

ESPN has reached out to FIFA and CONMEBOL for comment on the investigation and Kick It Out's letter but did not immediately receive a response.

Kick It Out declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

Information from ESPN's Lizzy Becherano contributed to this report.