The English Football Association have no plans to investigate Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández after his racist and anti-gay chanting, despite charging Rodrigo Bentancur with aiming a racist slur at Tottenham teammate Son Heung-Min, a source has told ESPN.

Bentancur has until next Thursday to respond after the FA charged the Uruguayan international following his comment that South Koreans "all look the same" during an interview.

However, the source says that while Fernández was filmed singing derogatory songs about the France national team and its history, that incident took place when he was at the Copa América with Argentina and therefore falls under the jurisdiction of FIFA.

FIFA previous stated that "the incident was being looked into." But Bentancur made his comments on Uruguay channel Canal 10 in June when appearing in a personal capacity, not as an international player.

Therefore, the FA are responsible for any sanction and duly charged the 27-year-old with having allegedly "used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute" in comments referencing Son's "nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Bentancur responded to a question asking for a Tottenham shirt by saying: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Bentancur subsequently apologised -- describing his words as a "very bad joke" -- and Son accepted that apology insisting "nothing has changed" and they were "brothers."

Tottenham also issued a statement acknowledging Bentancur's apology while promising "further education for all our players."

But he could face a ban of between six and 12 domestic matches, according to sources.

When asked about the situation at a Friday news conference, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said: "We need to let the process sort of play out now. Rodri is well aware of the ramifications of any outcome of the panel. We will wait and see what they come out with.

"In terms of Sonny and Rodri, they had their discussions about the whole incident and both players understand and respect each others position.

"Rodri has already apologised for what he said and Sonny has accepted that. And accepted the fact that one of his teammates and a person he is close to has made a mistake.

"We try along the way as human beings to do the right thing all the time, but it doesn't always happen. We all make mistakes. I've said before, for me it is not just about punishment but it is an opportunity for people to atone and to learn.

"If we're talking about having a society that is understanding and tolerant of everything, we must also show that to people who make mistakes as Rodri has made in this time."

Fernández was investigated by Chelsea and made a donation to an anti-discrimination charity -- which the club matched -- and apologised to his teammates.

Any ban that arises from FIFA's investigation into Fernández will apply solely to Argentina matches and not Chelsea fixtures.

With Bentancur given time to respond before his case is heard, he is free to play for Tottenham in Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal.

The source cited an example of how Manchester City's Rodri and Álvaro Morata, now at AC Milan, were punished by UEFA -- and not their national associations -- for singing a derogatory song about Gibraltar while celebrating Spain's Euro 2024 win.