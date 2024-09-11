Is Enzo Fernández too 'arrogant' to be Chelsea's captain? (1:21)

CARDIFF, Wales -- Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has been banned from driving for six months because of motoring offenses in Wales.

The 23-year-old Fernández did not appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday. He had been found guilty earlier this year on two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

A driver of the car allegedly ran a red light in the town of Llanelli in November and was caught speeding in Swansea last December.

Enzo Fernández joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023. Robin Jones/Getty Images

It was not proven that Fernández was the driver of the vehicle.

Fernández, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle's registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information.

He also was ordered to pay £3,020 ($4,000) in fines and costs.