The French Football Federation (FFF) is filing a legal complaint over "racist and discriminatory remarks" by Argentina players in postmatch chants about France's team after the Copa América final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players singing about French players with African heritage.

Fernández later apologized for singing the song featured in the video.

The same chants -- by some Argentina fans -- emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

"Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team."

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game's politics.

Argentina beat Colombia in Sunday's Copa América final in Miami. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage from several countries holding a French passport.

Fernández's Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana, a France international, shared the video on social media Tuesday with the comment, "Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism."

In an apology on Instagram, Fernández said he was "caught up in the euphoria" of the celebrations.

"I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations," he posted. "The song includes highly offensive language and there is no excuse for these words.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

FIFA could not immediately confirm Tuesday if the French complaint had been filed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said soccer and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.