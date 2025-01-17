Ruben Amorim warns Manchester United fans that the rest of the season will be a "rollercoaster." (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will deliver a decision on whether it intends to redevelop Old Trafford or build a new 100,000-seater stadium by the summer, the club have announced.

United had been expected to have made that decision by the end of 2024, but the club said on Friday that a final verdict will come before the end of the season.

In a statement, the club said the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force has completed its feasibility work, deciding that Old Trafford can only be increased to 87,000 capacity through redevelopment, whereas a new-build arena could be substiantally larger.

"The vision is for Manchester United to develop a world-class stadium, acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration of a re-energised Trafford Park, which initial findings suggest could deliver an extra £7.3 billion gross value added to the UK economy and more than 90,000 employment opportunities," the club said.

"The Task Force determined that a redeveloped Old Trafford could increase the capacity of the existing stadium to 87,000, whereas a new-build stadium would allow capacity to reach 100,000. Both options remain under consideration, with the club set to decide on the preferred approach ahead of the summer."

The club also repeated its claim that a majority (52%) of fans supported the option of a newly built stadium when surveyed.