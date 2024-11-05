Janusz Michallik explains the lessons incoming manager Ruben Amorim could have learned from Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. (1:26)

Manchester United fans are in favour of building a new stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford, a club survey has revealed.

The club are consulting supporters over a project which could end up costing £2 billion ($2.6bn). Fans were asked whether they would prefer to see a new stadium built on the site of Old Trafford or for the existing stadium to be developed.

United say that they have received more than 50,000 responses with 52% favouring a new stadium. Redeveloping Old Trafford was chosen by 31% of fans with 17% saying that they are undecided.

A task force set up by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, which includes Gary Neville and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, are set to report their conclusions by the end of the year.

Ratcliffe favours building a new stadium, but sources close to the club have told ESPN that a final decision has not been made.

Rick McGagh, Director of Fan Engagement at United, said in a statement: "We know how important our home is to fans, and we need to listen to them and gain all their views and insights in order to develop the world-class stadium they deserve.

"We are able to view the results through different lenses to understand if our season ticket holders feel differently about anything than say our official members. And if younger fans have different views to older fans.

"This insight is incredibly helpful and allows the project team to understand the differences as well as the commonality in our fanbase."