Ayden Heaven is a highly rated prospect who has come through the Arsenal academy. Getty

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche has confirmed that the Bundesliga club are in talks to sign Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

Heaven, 18, is a product of the Arsenal academy and made his first-team debut in the club's Carabao Cup clash against Preston North-End.

The highly-rated teenager started two of Arsenal's preseason games in the United States last summer and has also represented England at the under-19 level.

"We spoke to Arsenal. We try to sign him," Krösche said in an interview to ESPN'S Archie Rhind-Tutt ahead of Frankfurt's clash against Borussia Dortmund.

"He's a really good prospect and we'll see if we can find a solution with him."

Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush has been left out of Frankfurt's squad for their clash against Dortmund ahead of his move to Manchester City. A source told ESPN that the two clubs have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of the forward.