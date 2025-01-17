Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche has confirmed that the Bundesliga club are in talks to sign Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.
Heaven, 18, is a product of the Arsenal academy and made his first-team debut in the club's Carabao Cup clash against Preston North-End.
The highly-rated teenager started two of Arsenal's preseason games in the United States last summer and has also represented England at the under-19 level.
"We spoke to Arsenal. We try to sign him," Krösche said in an interview to ESPN'S Archie Rhind-Tutt ahead of Frankfurt's clash against Borussia Dortmund.
"He's a really good prospect and we'll see if we can find a solution with him."
Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush has been left out of Frankfurt's squad for their clash against Dortmund ahead of his move to Manchester City. A source told ESPN that the two clubs have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of the forward.