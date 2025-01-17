        <
          Arsenal teen Ayden Heaven in talks with Frankfurt

          • ESPN
          Jan 17, 2025, 08:06 PM

          Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche has confirmed that the Bundesliga club are in talks to sign Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

          Heaven, 18, is a product of the Arsenal academy and made his first-team debut in the club's Carabao Cup clash against Preston North-End.

          The highly-rated teenager started two of Arsenal's preseason games in the United States last summer and has also represented England at the under-19 level.

          "We spoke to Arsenal. We try to sign him," Krösche said in an interview to ESPN'S Archie Rhind-Tutt ahead of Frankfurt's clash against Borussia Dortmund.

          "He's a really good prospect and we'll see if we can find a solution with him."

          Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush has been left out of Frankfurt's squad for their clash against Dortmund ahead of his move to Manchester City. A source told ESPN that the two clubs have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of the forward.