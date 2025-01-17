Omar Marmoush: Man City-bound star left out of Frankfurt squad

Rob Dawson reacts to the news of a new Manchester City contract for Erling Haaland that will keep him at the club until 2034. (1:42)

Eintracht Frankfurt left forward Omar Marmoush out of the squad to take on Borussia Dortmund on Friday and said he is in talks to leave the club ahead of an expected move to Manchester City.

A source has told ESPN that City have reached a verbal agreement with Frankfurt for Marmoush's transfer.

"Eintracht Frankfurt is currently in talks with another club regarding a transfer for Omar Marmoush," Frankfurt said in a statement. "Therefore the player is not part of the squad today."

Marmoush has been among the top scorers in Europe this season, racking up 15 goals in 17 games in the Bundesliga, one less than top scorer Harry Kane, and 20 from 26 games across all competitions.

Marmoush is likely to be one of a number of arrivals at City in January. ESPN have reported that Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov have both travelled to Manchester to tie up their moves from Palmeiras and Lens, respectively.

City have also registered their interest in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.