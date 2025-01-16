James Olley assesses why Manchester City are struggling to control games this season. (2:38)

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for forward Omar Marmoush, a source told ESPN.

City and the Bundesliga side reached a compromise over a fee following talks on Thursday.

The source added that the final details are still to be concluded, but the 25-year-old Egypt international is now expected to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Marmoush has indicated a willingness to move to City, and the broad framework of his personal terms has already been agreed.

The forward is set to leave Frankfurt after just 18 months. He has scored 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season and netted 20 times in all competitions, having scored 17 in 41 games last season.

Omar Marmoush could soon be a Manchester City player. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Marmoush is likely to be one of a number of arrivals at City in January. Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov have both travelled to Manchester to tie up their moves from Palmeiras and Lens, respectively.

City have also registered their interest in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been forced to deal with a number of injuries to his senior squad this season, prompting a push to make new signings in January.

Rúben Dias returned to training ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday.