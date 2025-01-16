Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal defender Emily Fox has praised the "steadying force" of interim manager Renee Slegers after reigniting confidence in the side following Jonas Eidevall's departure.

Slegers took charge on an interim basis following Eidevall's exit in October.

Arsenal had two consecutive losses, 5-2 to Bayern Munich and 2-1 to Chelsea, in the run-up to his departure. Sources told ESPN he had also lost the dressing room.

The United States international praised Slegers for "a smooth transition" and giving the side confidence after a slow start to the season, where Arsenal had only picked up one win from their first four Women's Super League (WSL) games.

"Renee's amazing," Fox told ESPN. I think definitely when she stepped in, it was a very hard time, but I think luckily we had a really great structure, and with her, I always say she's very even-keeled, confident, direct. And so with that, we regrouped I think she has a really good job of making things clear and giving people confidence."

Slegers remains in charge on an interim basis, but fans have called for her to be appointed permanently since the club's hunt for a replacement began last year. An update is expected ahead of Arsenal's WSL clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"It was a very smooth transition in that sense and she hasn't stopped," Fox added.

"I definitely think with having the mid-season, two week break, being able to finally have a time for her to just sit down and get things together, we already are doing more things that I think Renee has been wanting to do to lead up for the January games, which is exciting.

"I think when it first happened last year, it was kind of a week-to-week like, what's going to happen? But I think now that it's been a few months with Renee, we have that consistency and I think just trusting the club and the higher ups that they're doing everything that they can to find the right coach and give us information as soon as possible.

"I think Renee is just a steadying force and with the teammates that we have and the girls that we have, I think we're all just very confident and know how important she is for us."

Arsenal have two potentially title-deciding games coming up against league leaders Chelsea -- who are six points clear at the top of the table -- before they face second-place Manchester City.

"There is a lot in the line, but I think every time we play them, that's how it feels," Fox said.

Emily Fox has praised the impact of Renee Slegers on Arsenal Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I definitely think with Chelsea and Man City, in terms of the atmosphere, the fans, there is always a little bit something more when we play those games. [It] definitely feels more like a rivalry when we play them. Whether it is a final or just in the league, I think anytime we play them [Chelsea] or Man City, we always see it as a game-deciding."

The right-back said she needs to be in control defensively to subdue Chelsea's attacking threats.

Chelsea have scored 31 goals league goals this season, conceding only six. Arsenal have netted 20 but have only leaked goals five times. Two of those were against Chelsea in the reverse fixture, with two others coming in the opening 2-2 draw with Man City.

"Without a doubt, defensively, I need to be on top of it, whether it's with my one vs. ones, or with set pieces, corners crosses and second balls in the box.

"So I think really just being on top of it. I feel like with Chelsea they can finish off of anything and kind of create something out of nothing. And so with that, just defensively being locked in all the time."