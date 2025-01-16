Mark Ogden heads to Wroxham FC to meet the eighth-tier team frequently mistaken for Wrexham and the glamour of their Hollywood owners. (1:58)

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Eva Longoria are among the investors in an American group that has acquired Colombian top division side La Equidad.

The group is led by real estate investor Al Tylis, who is co-chairman of Mexican Club Necaxa, and Sam Porter, an executive of both Necaxa and MLS franchise D.C. United.

Reynolds and McElhenney also bought a minority stake in Necaxa in April 2024, with the Mexican team's ownership group buying a stake in Wrexham in return.

The investment group acquiring La Equidad also includes American baseball star Justin Verlander and former NBA player Shawn Marion. The club confirmed in a statement that the takeover has been approved by Colombia's league, Dimayor.

"We welcome Al Tylis and Sam Porter, who arrive with a clear, long-term vision to continue strengthening our club," La Equidad posted on X. "This is the first step towards a future full of opportunities."

A club statement added: "Al Tylis and Sam Porter not only have extensive experience in the sports world but they also have the support of recognised figures such as Eva Longoria, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion and Scott Galloway."

Based in Colombia's capital Bogota, La Equidad was founded in 1982 and finished 13th in the 20-team league last season. Their Estadio Metropolitano has a capacity of 10,000.

Reynolds and McElhenney made a splash in English football when they acquired Wrexham in 2021.

Since the star duo's arrival, Wrexham have been promoted twice and are in the running to do so again as they sit third in League One, behind Tom Brady's Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers