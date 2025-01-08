Open Extended Reactions

Ah, the New Year. It's a time that comes with change and a willingness to write a new chapter with the hope of correcting errors from the past. It also offers us the perfect opportunity to predict the outcomes of unfinished stories, something that's as true in life as it is in football.

In the next 12 months, therefore, there are many football stories worth keeping an eye on. From big-money transfers to hopeful winners in major competitions, here are some of my predictions in the men's game for 2025.

Atalanta vs. Arsenal? The Champions League final will be a very unique one

There's no doubt that the inaugural season of the new-look Champions League has given us many surprises. Last season's champions Real Madrid are 20th out of the 36 teams, with only nine points to their name after six matchdays. Manchester City's problems are continental as well as domestic, as they find themselves in 22nd with eight points and even though it's unlikely, it's not completely out of the question to suggest they could fail to make the knockout playoffs. In fact, their next game against Paris Saint-Germain on Jan. 22 is massive as the French champions are 25th!

And this is what I have liked about this new format: The league phase schedule, where teams face a different opponent for every matchday, has enforced a higher sense of competitiveness, making the "bigger" teams work harder for points by needing to do their homework against revolving opposition. I think this mentality will continue in the round of 16 as a club's league phase ranking determines the knockout path. So we have to look at the form and momentum.

Liverpool's focus on the Premier League title means they will lose attention in the latter stages of this tournament, allowing a club like Arsenal -- with Bukayo Saka hopefully returning earlier than expected -- push through to the final alongside my favorite team outside of the Premier League: Atalanta.

And that's your final: a rematch dating back to matchday one of this season's Champions league. Although, I am hoping that this one will be more exciting than than 0-0 draw.

Pulisic stays with AC Milan, but Pepi heads to the Premier League

Here's something that most of us disregard when thinking about a player's future: their happiness off the pitch actually impacts what happens on it. And here, Christian Pulisic is a perfect example.

The United States international has enjoyed a tremendous time with AC Milan since joining the Rossoneri from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. In 70 matches in all competitions, Pulisic has scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists. This season? Eight goals and six assists, making him the club leader in goal contributions. And I sincerely believe that all of this is because he is finally in a city and an environment that impacts him in a positive way.

Christian Pulisic has gone from strength to strength at Milan and even though he's working under another new manager, he has never looked happier. Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Quite simply, he loves Italy and Milan. Given his performances, the reports have circulated of a possible return to the Premier League -- Liverpool, to be more specific -- but I just don't see this happening. There's no chance he is willing to give up his happiness, even with AC Milan having a new manager in Sérgio Conceição. That won't faze him because Pulisic is no stranger to managerial changes stretching back to his time at Chelsea: the Portuguese manager is the American's ninth permanent head coach in less than 10 years.

I expect Pulisic will sign a new deal and remain an important player for AC Milan. However, one American I think will head to the Premier League is Ricardo Pepi.

The 21-year-old striker has been enjoying a great season with PSV Eindhoven, scoring 12 goals and creating three assists in just five starting appearances. There are reports of multiple clubs being interested in the young man from El Paso, and I can think of many clubs from the Premier League that could really use his services. From Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth and even Arsenal, Pepi's characteristics really compliment many Premier League clubs. I see one of those clubs acquiring him in the future.

Inter Miami wins MLS Cup, Messi ponders retirement, then backtracks

Maybe it's the romantic in me, but I think this is the season in which Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi win MLS Cup. In many ways, it has to happen because time is running out for the Argentine and the Herons. Messi, who will turn 38 in June, has a contract until the end of the 2025 season and even though co-owner Jorge Mas fully expects that the World Cup champion to agree to an extension, we simply don't know. It's up to Messi.

In terms of this season, I think they get it done.

play 2:32 Was Messi right to skip Medal of Freedom ceremony? Shaka Hislop and Herc Gomez share their opinions on the controversy regarding Lionel Messi not attending the ceremony to receive his Medal of Freedom.

First off, their new manager Javier Mascherano will end up being a solid acquisition. The skeptic suggests that the former Barcelona man is only there because he is a friend of Messi, but to those who bring this up, let me just say this: What else is the club supposed to do? Hire someone Messi doesn't like? Those days are gone. For the present and foreseeable future, this is Messi's club and in order for the club to become MLS champions, they need to first make sure their most prized asset approves of the manager.

Mascherano also ticks a lot of boxes, including the work he has done with young Argentines (Miami has many), plus the fact that players like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will be able to relate to him. The biggest obstacle remains: he has never managed a club before. That said I think the 2025 roster will be strong and experienced enough.

After the MLS Cup win, I predict for Messi to semi-announce a retirement. But then, as he sees how his new home -- the United States -- prepares for a World Cup, he'll feel inspired to believe that he has one more in him.

Wrexham earn promotion to the Championship

If you haven't read my colleague Tom Hamilton's excellent piece from earlier in the season on the most popular club people love to love and hate, I recommend you do. The rise of Wrexham under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has truly been remarkable, and it's perhaps this very Hollywood-esque treatment that many other clubs in the lower divisions dislike.

Maybe it's jealousy, or maybe it's disdain at the everlasting sentiment that today's game is sadly controlled by money and power, given the fact that the club's wage bill is higher than most in League One -- oh, and having a TV show led by two very famous actors certainly helps in terms of marketability. Or maybe it really is footballing magic. I mean, money does not equal success as you still need to get the job done and that's exactly what Wrexham are doing.

As I write this, the Welsh side are third in League One after beating Peterborough in their first game of the New Year, keeping them in the thick of the promotion conversation. I expect Tom Brady's Birmingham City and also Wycombe Wanderers to earn a bump to the Championship automatically, but after that, I foresee Wrexham winning the playoffs (the teams placed third to sixth battle for a promotion place.)

It would be an incredible achievement and quite the season finale to "Welcome to Wrexham." Next season, Wrexham could be one step away from the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, Kevin De Bruyne moves to San Diego

The Premier League will see a few key stars leave this summer, and this one might just be the easiest prediction in this piece.

In my opinion (and I agree with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher), there is a reason why Real Madrid made an "attempt" to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold last week: the player's representatives knew it would be rejected, but that it would be enough to show the intent. And that's how Real Madrid play chess when everyone plays checkers. They cultivated the seed, the noise was made and now, as the English star enters the last six months of his deal, Los Blancos can talk to him for precontract negotiations before signing him for free this summer.

play 1:44 Marcotti defends Alexander-Arnold after struggling vs. Man United Gab Marcotti defends Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw vs. Manchester United.

I just don't see him anywhere but Real Madrid next season as Florentino Perez's resuscitation of another Galácticos era continues. Alexander-Arnold is also very close with Jude Bellingham, and I am sure the midfielder has been persuasive to join him in the Spanish capital. Liverpool only care about the title at the moment, and rightly so, but I think there was a mistake not hear Madrid out earlier because I now see a situation where their local boy, who has known nothing but Liverpool colors, will say goodbye this summer. And Liverpool won't see a penny.

Equally, I believe it's time for the legendary Kevin De Bruyne to leave the Premier League. The 33-year-old Belgian, a six-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner, will have plenty of options. From Pep Guardiola, speaking in his prematch news conference before facing West Ham United: "He's had problems in the last year-and-a-half like many players but when he is consistent and fit he is a really important player for us. Decisive player for us.

"But it is about how he is going to perform for us until the end of the season, the club, his age and many other things, so I think the club has to think about it."

San Diego FC, who this year become the 30th MLS team, is looking to make noise in the league as a rookie club and De Bruyne, alongside Hirving Lozano, is their dream objective. According to the Mamas and the Papas, Californians can dream, no?

Chelsea will win the Club World Cup

play 2:15 Chelsea 'going in the right direction' despite draw with Palace ESPN's Janusz Michallik believes Enzo Maresca has Chelsea going in the right direction despite dropping two points at Crystal Palace.

FIFA's reimagined version of the Club World Cup takes place this summer across the U.S. and honestly, I am not sure how some European clubs will approach it, bearing in mind that once again, it adds a mental and physical toll on players who would have just finished an arduous season in Europe. Then there's the assessment of who to take. Pep Guardiola's Man City, for example, will undoubtedly be going through a major transition while others like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale could use it to heavily rotate or perhaps introduce young players to the first-team fold.

It's definitely an advantage for clubs from other continents who can use this opportunity to maximize their brand to a wider audience as they test themselves as European giants. But once again, the players are the ones who have to be treated respectfully because they are playing too much football, so balance is key.

One team that probably won't suffer too much in that department -- and could probably use a tournament such as this one to test out their massive squad -- is Chelsea. Aside from the existing roster, manager Enzo Maresca will also be able to evaluate players currently on loan such as Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, who will be coming back from injury. These players return to their parent club at the end of the season and will look to make an impact under the Italian manager.

Here's two more for you. A couple of 17-year-old South Americans could really light up the competition when they officially join Chelsea in July once they turn 18. Brazilian Estêvão and Ecuadorian Kendry Páez are two wonderkids ready to raise their game; the question will be if Chelsea can register them for the competition. As mentioned, they won't be able to join until July, and the Club World Cup starts on June 14.

Regardless, I think Chelsea win this tournament thanks to their army of a squad.