Banyana legend Janine van Wyk and partner announce pregnancy

Former South Africa women's national team football captain Janine van Wyk, who led Banyana Banyana to their first World Cup, announced on Tuesday that she and partner Julia Molin are expecting a baby.

Van Wyk, who is Africa's most-capped international footballer (185 caps, overtaking Egypt's Ahmed Hassan on 184) at the time of her retirement in December 2023, announced the news on Instagram.

Van Wyk made her national team debut in 2005 against Nigeria in the African Women's Championship and led South Africa to their first FIFA Women's World Cup participation in 2019.

She also twice represented South Africa at the Olympics Games -- first at London 2012 and again at Rio 2016.

Van Wyk captained the Banyana Banyana to their first WAFCON victory in 2022, defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

In 2013, Van Wyk created her own club called JVW F.C, for whom she played and at served as player-coach. The club now plays in South Africa's top tier for women's football, the Hollywoddbets Super League.

Sweden's Molin, who is now retired, also played for JVW FC after meeting Van Wyk when they played together at Glasgow City in 2021.

Van Wyk became the first South African to play in the Houston Dash -- her move opening the door for the likes of Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana, the latter of which now plays for Tigres Feminil in Mexico.

Meanwhile, women's football super couple Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are also expecting their first child, announcing Mewis's pregnancy in late 2024.