Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate whether or not Man United will off load Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli this transfer window. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has insisted Alejandro Garnacho has a future at Manchester United as he improves in the new coach's system despite ongoing interest from Napoli.

The Serie A side are set to have money to spend in January once Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho is on their list of potential replacements, while United's financial problems mean that they are likely to consider any serious bid.

But asked whether Garnacho has a future under him at Old Trafford, Amorim said: "That is clear. He has talent. He's finding the best way to play in this system. He's improving during training. He started the last game. Let's see tomorrow [against Southampton]. I think he changed the way he sees himself."

Amorim dropped Garnacho from his squad for the win over Manchester City in December. The 20-year-old made his first start for more than a month in the FA Cup third round against Arsenal on Sunday and Amorim says he's still getting to grips with the demands of a new system.

"He needs to learn to play in a different position," Amorim said.

Alejandro Garnacho impressed in Man United's win over Arsenal in the FA Cup. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot in the recovering position when he doesn't have the ball. But doing that, sometimes he's not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past. I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third."

Meanwhile, Amorim has suggested Luke Shaw could return from injury soon. The defender has been limited to just three substitute appearances and hasn't featured since the win over Everton on Dec. 1. Mason Mount remains sidelined.

"Luke Shaw is nearer [a return] than Mason Mount," said Amorim.

"[Mount] will take a little bit longer. But for sure, Luke, we will see in the next week or two. We will see if he's returning."