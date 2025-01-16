Manchester City have registered their interest in defender Andrea Cambiaso with his club Juventus, a source has told ESPN.

City are exploring the possibility of a January deal for the 24-year-old Italy international, although they have not yet made a formal offer.

A source has told ESPN that talks are not at an advanced stage, but progress could be made over the coming days if Juventus show a willingness to negotiate.

Cambiaso is predominantly a left-back, but can play at right-back.

Kyle Walker's future remains up in the air after he told City he wants to explore the possibility of moving abroad in the January transfer window.

Andrea Cambiaso has attracted interest from Man City. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that AC Milan are interested in the 34-year-old, who has been omitted from the City squad for the last two games.

Neighbours Inter Milan have also been linked with the England defender, but have distanced themselves from a move.

City are already close to securing deals for two young defenders.

Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis is travelling to Manchester to finalise his move while Abdukodir Khusanov is also on the verge of arriving from Lens.

Sources have told ESPN that City remain in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt for forward Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international is keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium but the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.