Agent Jorge Mendes has said Lamine Yamal will sign a new contract with Barcelona as the forward targets winning the World Cup and the Champions League over the Ballon d'Or.

The 17-year-old's current deal with Barça expires in 2026 but sources explained to ESPN when he signed those terms there was a rough agreement for him to eventually extend until 2030.

At the time he renewed, he could not sign a long-term deal as he was still just 16. He can commit to a longer contract when he turns 18 next July.

"Of course he will renew his deal with Barça," Mendes, who represents Yamal, told reporters on Monday. "Lamine is a Barça fan and he's going to sign a new contract."

Yamal's contract, signed last October, includes a €1 billion release clause. Barça president Joan Laporta claimed in the summer the club rejected an offer worth €250 million for the Spain international.

Mendes was speaking after Yamal won the Golden Boy award, a prize given to the best male player under the age of 21 by Italian newspaper Tuttosport each year.

Upon accepting the accolade, Yamal reiterated his desire to commit his future to Barça and suggested he is targeting team success over individual awards, such as the Ballon d'Or, in the coming years.

"In five years I imagine myself at Barça still," he said. "This is has been my club for my entire life and I want to win every possible trophy here.

"By the age of 21, my objective is to win a World Cup with Spain and a Champions League and two more LaLiga titles with Barça."

Yamal is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Barça revealed on Monday he will be out for up to four weeks, ruling him out of Saturday's top of the table clash against Atlético Madrid in LaLiga.

It represents a major loss to Barça, who have won just one of their last six league games. In 21 appearances in all competitions, Yamal has scored six goals and set up 11 more.