Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award on Wednesday -- the youngest winner of the prize for the best under-21 men's player in the world -- while Barça Femení star Vicky López scooped the Golden Girl award.

Yamal, 17, becomes the third Barça player to win the men's award in the last four years, following in the footsteps of teammates Pedri and Gavi. Meanwhile, López won the third edition of the women's award after Jule Brand and Linda Caicedo.

Yamal succeeds Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who won the trophy last year. Other previous winners since the illustrious prize was established by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 include Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

It is the latest in a string of accolades Yamal has received since making his debut for Barça's senior side as a 15-year-old in 2023.

In October, he won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, becoming the youngest ever winner of the award which also recognises the best under-21 player in men's football.

Yamal also finished eighth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or on the back of a breakout year for club and country, helping Spain win the European Championship last summer and playing a prominent role in a new-look Barça side under Hansi Flick.

Lamine Yamal has cemented his place as one of the brightest young stars in world football. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

At the Euros, he was named Young Player of the Tournament, included in the Team of the Tournament and his semifinal goal against France was named the Goal of the Tournament. For Barça, he has broken various age-related records for appearances, goals and assists.

In 16 appearances across all competitions this season he has scored six goals and provided eight assists.

He has missed Barça's last three games with an ankle injury but coach Flick, speaking after Tuesday's win against Brest in the Champions League, said he could return for Saturday's LaLiga game against Las Palmas.