Man City vs. Arsenal was chaos, but City are their own worst enemy

MANCHESTER -- It took 44 seconds for the first error to appear as Manchester City hosted Arsenal in a chaotic, error-ridden clash that ended 4-3 to the Gunners and proved why Chelsea have no real title rivals in the Women's Super League (WSL) this season. Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey robbed City defender Laia Aleixandri of the ball about 20 yards from goal and made no mistake in firing into the back of the net before many of the home fans even had a chance to sit down. It was the third-consecutive league match that City have conceded a goal in the opening two minutes.

But a bad start was made worse for the hosts after Kyra Cooney-Cross whipped in a stunning delivery for Lotte Wubben-Moy to head home as City goalkeeper Khiara Keating got nowhere near the cross.

Time and again in the early exchanges, Arsenal exposed the defensive errors that have hindered City all season -- especially since experienced centre-back Alex Greenwood has been out injured -- and it would have been 3-0 if Rebecca Knaak hadn't put in a last-gasp tackle on a dawdling Stina Blackstenius as she raced through on goal.

But while City's defensive issues continue to haunt them, Arsenal are struggling at the other end of the pitch. Scoring four goals against their WSL title rivals may not seen a problem, but Blackstenius had a number of clear-cut opportunities to help Arsenal put the game to bed at various stages, but repeatedly failed to convert her chances. Until it mattered most.

The Gunners almost rued those chances as they let City back into the game. First, Mary Fowler leaped to head home for 2-1 before half-time, then Caldentey gifted possession to Vivianne Miedema shortly after the break for the former Gunners striker to hit City's equaliser.

Mistakes were the order of the day, but at least Caldentey atoned for hers immediately as she slid excellent pass through to Frida Maanum to make it 3-2 moments later. Though, after all that, it wasn't just the players displaying costly misjudgment on the pitch.

Referee Cheryl Foster was guilty of a terrible error as City forward Aoba Fujino was bought down by Steph Catley outside the box, but the official pointed to the spot. It was clear even to the hushed crowd that the incident was not inside the penalty area, but the assistant (who had a better view) offered no solace and Fowler stepped up to make it 3-3.

The injustice of the decision seemed to fuel Arsenal's fire and head coach Renee Slegers said afterwards: "The girls are on a very high level at the moment in how they manage those moments in games, and big events influence those shifts, but I saw great determination today as well."

Manchester City's defence gave away too many easy goals for Arsenal to seal the win. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

City's attack had begun to drag Arsenal's defence around, but Arsenal provided the moment of real quality in the 78th minute that swung the final result in their favour. Caldentey, once more, provided a fine ball to Beth Mead on the wing and the England forward then played a wonderful low cross in to Blackstenius, who could not miss from five yards out.

City were unable to find a way back again as the clock ticked down and Gareth Taylor's side fell to defeat in four of their last six WSL games -- in fact, the error-strewn display marked the first time City have lost back-to-back league games on home turf since November 2021.

"There was a lot that wasn't quite right with us and that start is difficult to deal with, confidence wise," Taylor said afterwards. "The players got it back, turned the game around. I felt we had a lot of opportunities out wide... We just needed to be better without the ball today."

With Chelsea so dominant in the WSL, this was a 'must-win' tie for both sides, so there was bound to some level of chaos. Arsenal just handled theirs better.

"I think both teams felt that, though we didn't speak about it," Slegers added. "City, at home, the pressure was there for them. In general, it's two very good teams, that's why the game becomes like this."

Arsenal are up to second, 10 points adrift of Chelsea, while Taylor's side drop to fourth and swiftly go from a title challenge to a battle just to play UEFA Champions League football next season. And it's all of their own making.