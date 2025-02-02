Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have signed Patrick Dorgu after the defender impressed at Lecce in Serie A. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Manchester United have completed the signing of full-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A club Lecce, the Premier League club have announced.

Sources told ESPN that United agreed a fee of €30 million ($31.1m) plus a possible €5m in performance-related bonuses with Lecce. The 20-year-old has signed until 2030 with the option of an additional year.

The Denmark international becomes Ruben Amorim's second signing since he took charge and fills a major need on the left in the Portuguese manager's system.

A source has told ESPN that United also explored the possibility of re-signing Álvaro Fernández from Benfica but Dorgu was their top target in January after impressing in Italy in recent seasons.

Dorgu, who has been capped four times by his country, was snapped up as a teenager by Lecce from FC Nordsjælland and made his debut for the team in 2023-24, going on to make 32 appearances in that campaign.

He has also been a mainstay of the lineup this season and has contributed three goals and an assist.