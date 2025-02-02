Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window closes across most of Europe's major leagues at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET on Monday and there are still plenty of deals to be done.

Despite having a month to make their moves, some of the biggest clubs are still looking for the crucial signing that could make the difference for their teams' ambitions in the second half of the season. And with the clock ticking to the deadline, a number of high-profile players will get once last chance to seal a move that could kick-start their careers elsewhere.

While there are still some options beyond Monday night -- for example, the Turkish transfer window stays open until Feb. 11 -- which players and clubs should you pay close attention to on deadline day?

MARCUS RASHFORD

The out-of-favour Manchester United forward said in mid-December that he was ready for a "new challenge" away from Old Trafford, after being dropped by new manager Ruben Amorim for the Premier League win at Manchester City on Dec. 15.

Rashford hasn't kicked a ball for United since the Europa League win away to Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12 as Amorim called on him to "give the maximum every day in training and in life." But despite his determination to leave and United's readiness to let him go, this transfer window has been a bruising reality check for the 27-year-old and he has been holding out for a move to Barcelona, which was always going to be an unlikely destination due to the LaLiga side's financial constraints.

AC Milan showed an interest, but dropped out after Rashford kept the Italian giants waiting for an answer; Borussia Dortmund's interest stalled because of the player's £325,000-a-week salary, which United expect a club to pay if they take him on loan. Aston Villa are now leading the way and could get a loan deal over the line after letting 21-year-old striker Jhon Durán move to Al Nassr for €77 million.

With little prospect of game time at United, Rashford has got to start again, and the next six months could be crucial for his future career.

ARSENAL

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a striker, not only because of injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, but because his team lack a clinical finisher in the tightest games.

A lowball offer of £40m to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was swiftly rejected last week, and Villa coach Unai Emery has said the England striker is going nowhere. So unless Arsenal significantly improve their offer for the 29-year-old -- perhaps even doubling it -- they will have to look elsewhere for a new goal scorer, with Juventus' striker Dusan Vlahovic also linked.

Time is running out and the club's favoured option, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, is not expected to leave the Bundesliga club until the summer. But Arsenal have the money to make a splash on deadline day, so don't rule out a dramatic late deal.

play 1:28 Why Marcotti thinks Arsenal should go for Vlahovic over Watkins Gabriele Marcotti believes that Arsenal should target Dusan Vlahovic instead of Ollie Watkins after they tabled a bid for the English striker.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United went into this window with plenty of players on their transfer list. But considering the abject performance of the team this season, it is no surprise that the club has struggled to find suitors for the likes of Rashford, Casemiro, Victor Lindelöf, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee. So far, only €95m winger Antony has left United this month -- on loan to Real Betis -- but all of the above are still available heading into deadline day.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave, with Napoli and Chelsea maintaining an interest in the Argentina international, but Amorim wants the 20-year-old to stay and said recently that he has "changed completely" since he was dropped alongside Rashford for the City game.

If United can do a loan deal with Villa for Rashford, they could then make a move to sign a new forward, and there is also a chance that left-back Malacia could leave once Lecce's 20-year-old full-back Patrick Dorgu arrives for €35m. But United are running out of time -- and hope -- to seal transfers for the rest of their unwanted fringe players.

TOTTENHAM

Despite manager Ange Postecoglou making it clear that his team needs reinforcements this month to help ease a mounting injury crisis, 15th-placed Spurs took a long time to make a significant signing.

A loan move for Lens' Kevin Danso (with a €25m obligation to sign permanently in the summer) has plugged a gap in the defence, while a €60m move to bring in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel was agreed between the clubs on Thursday but hit the rocks as the 19-year-old rejected a transfer soon after. Now Spurs have to turn to other options up front, but by entering the final hours of the window, they are in the kind of territory that will force them to take a gamble they might not have considered at the start of January.

play 1:53 Julien Laurens breaks down latest on Mathys Tel's transfer rumors Julien Laurens explains why there is so much demand for Mathys Tel, despite not being able to crack the Bayern Munich lineup.

MATHYS TEL

Bayern Munich have made the 19-year-old available for transfer and he is on the radar of Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. While Tel has already turned down a move to Spurs, it's United that could be his most likely destination if Rashford departs.

Tel has fallen out of favour under coach Vincent Kompany at Bayern -- and was not even on bench against Holstein Kiel on Saturday -- but with such strong interest from Premier League clubs in the France under-21 forward, a move to England before the deadline is a strong possibility.

JOÃO FÉLIX

The Chelsea forward is available for a loan after struggling to secure a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge since his €50m transfer from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Aston Villa, who wanted to sign Félix last summer, were in the hunt for the 25-year-old, but a move to Villa Park is unlikely as they look set to sign Rashford on loan, as well as PSG's Marco Asensio.

Milan have shown interest in landing the former Barcelona and Benfica forward, but the Rossoneri have switched their attention to a €35m move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez.

play 1:46 Laurens thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to Real Madrid move Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss Real Madrid's interest in Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Liverpool will get their last chance to transfer Alexander-Arnold out of the club for a fee before his contract expires and he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. There is practically zero chance of the 26-year-old right-back making a shock exit from Anfield between now and Monday's deadline, but Real Madrid did make a move for the defender on Dec. 31, so their interest is without question.

Any Liverpool fans worried about losing their homegrown star this month can probably go to bed early on Monday without the risk of Alexander-Arnold leaving. But Liverpool would have a decision to make if Madrid returned with a tempting late offer to sign him in the final hours of deadline day.

EVAN FERGUSON

Brighton & Hove Albion handed the Republic of Ireland international striker a six-year contract in November 2023 after his impressive start to life in the Premier League. But injuries have curtailed the 20-year-old's progress and Brighton are now ready to let him leave, either on loan or permanently, before the deadline.

Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen have all shown interest and sources told ESPN that the Bundesliga appeals to Ferguson because of the success of young Premier League forwards in Germany in recent years, and Champions League football is also an attraction. But Leverkusen are unlikely to be able to compete financially with a Premier League team and are also less in need of a striker after Victor Boniface's move to Al Nassr fell through.

Now it appears West Ham are leading the chase to sign the youngster on loan.