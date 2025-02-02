Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Danso has been a mainstay in Lens' defence this season. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Tottenham have boosted their defensive options with the signing of defender Kevin Danso from Lens.

Danso has joined the north London side on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to sign him permanently. Sources have told ESPN that Spurs agreed a deal worth €25 million ($25.9m) to sign the defender on a five-year deal in the summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back's arrival comes amid Spurs' ongoing injury crisis that has prompted them to scour the transfer market for opportunities to add to their beleaguered squad.

Fellow centre-back Radu Dragusin is the latest member of head coach Ange Postecoglou's team facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Romania international suffered a worrying-looking knee injury in Spurs' Europa League win over Elfsborg on Thursday.

Danso was an integral member of the Lens side that finished second in Ligue in 2022-23 and started all six of their Champions League games the subsequent year. The centre-back featured for Austria at Euro 2024 and has made 14 appearances for Lens in all competitions this season.

A source told ESPN that Danso will be available to play against Liverpool on Thursday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semfinal, provided his international clearance and work permit are finalised.

He will wear the No. 4 jersey for the club.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.