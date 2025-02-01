Ange Postecoglou has praised his trio of academy goal scorers as Tottenham progressed to the knockout stage of the Europa League. (1:06)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a €25 million ($25.9m) deal to sign centre-back Kevin Danso from Ligue 1 side Lens, sources have told ESPN.

The 26-year-old was on the verge of joining Wolverhampton Wanderers but Spurs' interest has seen the Austria international opt to sign a 5½-year deal with the north London club.

Danso's prospective arrival comes amid Spurs' ongoing injury crisis that has prompted them to scour the transfer market for opportunities to add to their beleaguered squad.

Radu Dragusin is the latest member of Ange Postecoglou's team to be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Romania international suffered a worrying-looking knee injury in Spurs' Europa League win over Elfsborg on Thursday.

Kevin Danso is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Lens for this transfer. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Danso played in the Premier League for Southampton, on loan from Augsburg, in 2019-20. Following another loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf the following season, he joined Lens. Danso has made 128 appearances for the French club and was named in the Ligue 1 team of the year in 2022-23.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs are interested in signing players to cover a number of positions during the last days of the transfer window. The club had agreed a deal with Bayern Munich so sign highly-rated 19-year-old Mathys Tel, only for the forward to reject the chance to join them on Friday.

Spurs have won one of their last 11 Premier League matches and are languishing in 16th place in the table.

Postecoglou, who has seen his position as head coach come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, confirmed on Friday that Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner and James Maddison are all in line to return to action in the next 10 days.

Spurs travel to face Brentford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report