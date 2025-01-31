        <
          Man United, Liverpool injury news, predicted Premier League lineups

          • ESPN
          Jan 31, 2025, 03:05 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
          The City Ground
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
          LW Anthony Elanga | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Joao Pedro
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
          Vitality Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
          LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
          ST Dango Ouattara

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT

          Everton v Leicester City
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Beto

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
          LW Bobby De Cordova-Reid | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Ipswich Town v Southampton
          Portman Road
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Jaden Philogene | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Julio Enciso
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Leif Davis, D, illness, DOUBT
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex McCarthy
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, DOUBT
          Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Nathan Wood, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Newcastle United v Fulham
          St. James' Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, DOUBT
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
          Molineux Stadium
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM Tommy Doyle | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
          ST Hwang Hee-Chan

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          João Gomes, M, suspension, due back Feb. 16
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, DOUBT
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT
          Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
          Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT
          Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Kevin Schade, F/M, head, DOUBT

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Archie Gray | CB Ben Davies | CB Radu Dragusin | RB Pedro Porro
          CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Richarlison | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, DOUBT
          Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          James Maddison, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Manchester United v Crystal Palace
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, DOUBT
          Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT
          Chris Richards, D, head, DOUBT
          Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Arsenal v Manchester City
          Emirates Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
          CM Bernardo Silva | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic
          FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Phil Foden

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
          Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Chelsea v West Ham United
          Stamford Bridge
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          CB Vladimír Coufal | CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman
          LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          AM Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler
          ST Lucas Paquetá

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, DOUBT
          Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT