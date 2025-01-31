Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

The City Ground

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez

LW Anthony Elanga | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Joao Pedro

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Injury/suspension updates:

Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, DOUBT

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Vitality Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook

DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie

LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks

ST Dango Ouattara

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Injury/suspension updates:

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT

Everton v Leicester City

Goodison Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Beto

Injury/suspension updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks

LW Bobby De Cordova-Reid | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Portman Road

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Jaden Philogene | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Julio Enciso

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Leif Davis, D, illness, DOUBT

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex McCarthy

CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis

LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, DOUBT

Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Nathan Wood, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Newcastle United v Fulham

St. James' Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, DOUBT

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Molineux Stadium

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM Tommy Doyle | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia

ST Hwang Hee-Chan

Injury/suspension updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

João Gomes, M, suspension, due back Feb. 16

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, DOUBT

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT

Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT

Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Gtech Community Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Injury/suspension updates:

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT

Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Kevin Schade, F/M, head, DOUBT

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Archie Gray | CB Ben Davies | CB Radu Dragusin | RB Pedro Porro

CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Richarlison | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

Injury/suspension updates:

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, DOUBT

Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

James Maddison, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Old Trafford

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, DOUBT

Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT

Chris Richards, D, head, DOUBT

Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Arsenal v Manchester City

Emirates Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

Injury/suspension updates:

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes

CM Bernardo Silva | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic

FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Phil Foden

Injury/suspension updates:

Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT

Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Chelsea v West Ham United

Stamford Bridge

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

CB Vladimír Coufal | CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman

LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AM Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler

ST Lucas Paquetá

Injury/suspension updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, DOUBT

Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT