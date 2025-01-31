Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
The City Ground
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
LW Anthony Elanga | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Joao Pedro
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Callum Hudson-Odoi, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Tariq Lamptey | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Injury/suspension updates:
Pervis Estupiñán, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, DOUBT
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
Solly March, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Vitality Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Lewis Cook
DM Tyler Adams | DM Ryan Christie
LW Antoine Semenyo | AM Justin Kluivert | RW David Brooks
ST Dango Ouattara
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Evanilson, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
James Hill, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Adam Smith, D, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Julio Soler, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Injury/suspension updates:
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Curtis Jones, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Diogo Jota, F, strain, DOUBT
Everton v Leicester City
Goodison Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Beto
Injury/suspension updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 12
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, DOUBT
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Wout Faes | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
LW Bobby De Cordova-Reid | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Portman Road
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Jaden Philogene | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Julio Enciso
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Leif Davis, D, illness, DOUBT
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex McCarthy
CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
LM Ryan Manning | CM Joe Aribo | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Adam Armstrong | ST Paul Onuachu
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, not injury related, DOUBT
Aaron Ramsdale, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Kamaldeen Sulemana, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Nathan Wood, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Newcastle United v Fulham
St. James' Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, DOUBT
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Adama Traoré
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Kenny Tete, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 1
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Molineux Stadium
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM Tommy Doyle | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Pablo Sarabia
ST Hwang Hee-Chan
Injury/suspension updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
João Gomes, M, suspension, due back Feb. 16
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, DOUBT
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Jørgen Strand Larsen, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, DOUBT
Matty Cash, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tyrone Mings, D, knee, DOUBT
Amadou Onana, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Gtech Community Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Injury/suspension updates:
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Rico Henry, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT
Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Kevin Schade, F/M, head, DOUBT
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Archie Gray | CB Ben Davies | CB Radu Dragusin | RB Pedro Porro
CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Lucas Bergvall | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Richarlison | FWR Dejan Kulusevski
Injury/suspension updates:
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, DOUBT
Brennan Johnson, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
James Maddison, F/M, calf, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Djed Spence, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Old Trafford
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Noussair Mazraoui | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Marcus Rashford, F, personal, DOUBT
Luke Shaw, D, calf, DOUBT
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, DOUBT
Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D, knee, DOUBT
Chris Richards, D, head, DOUBT
Joel Ward, D, calf, DOUBT
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Arsenal v Manchester City
Emirates Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli
Injury/suspension updates:
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB John Stones | RB Matheus Nunes
CM Bernardo Silva | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic
FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Erling Haaland | FWR Phil Foden
Injury/suspension updates:
Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, DOUBT
Rúben Dias, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Jérémy Doku, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 11
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Chelsea v West Ham United
Stamford Bridge
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Reece James
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back Feb. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
CB Vladimír Coufal | CB Aaron Cresswell | CB Max Kilman
LM Emerson | CM Edson Álvarez | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AM Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler
ST Lucas Paquetá
Injury/suspension updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Jarrod Bowen, F/M, foot, DOUBT
Niclas Füllkrug, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Lucas Paquetá, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT