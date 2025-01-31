ESPN's Mark Donaldson, Shaka Hislop and Luis Miguel Echegaray discuss Wrexham's new signings Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith. (0:33)

Wrexham have announced the signings of former England striker Jay Rodríguez and forward Sam Smith, with sources telling ESPN that the deal for Smith is a club-record.

Rodríguez, 35, joins Wrexham from Burnley after undergoing a medical on Friday. He won his sole England cap in 2013.

Smith's arrival from Reading was confirmed by Wrexham on Friday, and sources have told ESPN the deal is comfortably a club record for a transfer and has broken the £1 million ($1.2m) barrier. Smith has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

"I'm excited to be a part of the journey now and I want to try to help the club achieve its ambitions," Smith said.

Manager Phil Parkinson added: "Sam is a player we've been pursuing for a while.

"He's a striker who's done really well over the last few seasons and he's at a great age."