Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are attempting to bolster their attacking options by adding either Mathys Tel or Christopher Nkunku to Ruben Amorim's squad on deadline day, sources have told ESPN.

United are close to completing a deal with Aston Villa for Marcus Rashford to move to Villa Park on loan until the end of the season and the club have already offloaded winger Antony to Real Betis on a six-month loan deal.

With coach Amorim using defensive midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a centre-forward in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace ahead of recognised strikers Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, sources have said that efforts are being made to add a forward before Monday's transfer deadline.

United are in talks with Bayern Munich over a loan deal for France under-21 forward Tel, who rejected a permanent transfer to Tottenham over the weekend.

Christopher Nkunku is considered an option for Manchester United having struggled for minutes since arriving in the Premier League with Chelsea. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"We are trying everything to improve the team without repeating the mistakes of the past," Amorim said after the defeat to Palace. "We are trying our best to improve, but this market is really tough. We want so bad to improve."

Arsenal are also in the hunt for the Tel, who has fallen out of favour under coach Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena, but United are prioritising a move for the 19-year-old ahead of Chelsea forward Nkunku.

However, if a deal for Tel cannot be struck, France international Nkunku will be United's back-up option and could be part of a deal that takes winger Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku, 27, has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since completing a £52 million ($65.8m) move from RB Leipzig in 2023 and is available for a loan or permanent transfer.

United, meanwhile, are also hoping to offload full-back Tyrell Malacia before the deadline, with Benfica interested in the Netherlands international.