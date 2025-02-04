Man City star Bunny Shaw came off the bench in her team's contest against Arsenal. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester City have reported racist and misogynistic abuse of star forward Khadija "Bunny" Shaw to police, according to a club statement issued on Tuesday.

Shaw, 28, came on a a substitute during City's 4-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Joie Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

"Manchester City were appalled to learn that Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was subjected to racist and misogynistic abuse following Sunday's fixture," the statement read.

"Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game.

"Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them.

"The content has been shared with the authorities. An investigation will follow, and the Club offers our full support to Bunny following the disgusting treatment she's received."

Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday confirmed to ESPN that they had received a report from City to and added that an investigation has now begun.

Shaw is the top scorer in the Women's Super League (WSL) with nine goals and an assist despite having struggled with injuries this season. The Jamaica international was also the Golden Boot winner in the 2023-24 season, scoring 21 times in 18 games as City were pipped to the WSL title by Chelsea.