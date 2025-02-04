Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal to move for Sesko, Zubimendi

Julien Laurens explains why he thinks of new Spurs signing Mathys Tel as the "complete package" when it comes to forwards. (1:04)

Arsenal will move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martín Zubimendi in the summer, while the long-term future of Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is still up in the air. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Man City outspend nearly all Premier League clubs in January

- Source: Man United plotting major summer squad rebuild

- Barcelona miss out on €7m from Man City move for Nico González

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko will be in demand in the summer. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Arsenal will move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martín Zubimendi in the summer, says Football.London. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal's interest in the 21-year-old Sesko dates back to last summer, when the Slovenia international opted to sign a new contract to stay at RB Leipzig. But he could be available for €70m when the window re-opens. Meanwhile, the Gunners moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Zubimendi, 25, for his release clause of €60m after entering into advanced talks in mid-January.

- The long-term future of Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is still up in the air following interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich this month, says Fabrizio Romano. While the France international had "no intention" of leaving Stamford Bridge on loan during the recent window, it could be a different story come the summer. Nkunku, who has struggled for game time this season under Enzo Maresca, could leave if an offer of around €60m arrives.

- Juventus are already considering a summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The French striker joined Juve on loan last month, and instantly won over fans with a debut goal against Serie A leaders Napoli. Given his fine start in Turin, the club could look to extend Muani's stay beyond this summer, by way of another loan, or making the transfer a permanent one. Victor Osimhen has also been mooted as a possible alternative to Muani this summer.

- AFC Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert is on the radar of Newcastle United, says The Sun. Kluivert, 25, has impressed in the Premier League this season, but Newcastle are aware they might need to find a replacement for star striker Alexander Isak in the summer as the Sweden international is attracting interest from every top club in Europe.

- The long-standing saga surrounding Lyon forward Rayan Cherki is set to rumble on after his proposed transfer to Borussia Dortmund broke down, reports Sky Sport Deutschland. The France under-21 international was the subject of a late €22.5m bid from Dortmund, but talks were swiftly halted by Lyon. Cherki, who was keen on making the move to Germany, will surely leave the club in the summer, although it remains to be seen whether Dortmund will still be his desired destination.

- Atlanta United has signed Middlesbrough forward Latte Lath to a contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029.

- AC Milan have announced the signing of João Félix on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season. The Portugal international arrived in Milan on Monday and passed a medical before signing a contract with the Rossoneri. Read

- Canada international Alphonso Davies has agreed a new contract at Bayern Munich with a contract until 2030. Read

- Southampton striker Adam Armstrong has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season.

- Chelsea have signed 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Étienne in a €15m deal.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili has joined Hannover 96 on loan until the end of the season.

- Birmingham City winger Ayumu Yokoyama has joined KRC Genk on loan for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores why Man City made a €60m move for FC Porto midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez.

The teenage defensive midfielder was fast-tracked into the Barcelona first team -- alongside Gavi and Alejandro Balde -- by Ronald Koeman in 2021 as the Catalans were forced to turn to youth amid financial struggles. Gonzalez took little time to adjust to senior football and comparisons to Sergio Busquets were just as immediate. But as much as those early appraisals were premature, they did offer a fleeting snapshot of the now 23-year-old. His impact at Barcelona soon faded and he spent a decent, yet unspectacular season on loan at Valencia. He revitalized his career during the past 18 months at Porto, who snapped him up for a modest €8.4m in the summer of 2023. Free from comparisons to the legendary Busquets, Gonzalez has evolved into more of an all-round central midfielder at Porto. While sometimes deployed as a holding midfielder, he enjoys added attacking freedom as he's usually paired with a more defensive-minded partner in a double "pivote." On occasions he's also been deployed as an attacking No. 8, or even tucked in behind the forwards in a role akin to a No. 10. His versatility will benefit a Manchester City side that are struggling in all midfield departments right now, while his tactical discipline, imposing physique and positional awareness should provide welcome help for their exposed center backs. An excellent passer of the ball, Gonzalez possesses the quality to dictate the pace of the game and when allowed to venture forward he's also capable of breaking the defensive line with the ball at his feet.

- Manchester City have retained academy midfielder Nico O'Reilly despite strong interest from Chelsea this month. (The Athletic)

- PSV Eindhoven are set to finalize the details of Tyrell Malacia's loan move from Man United as the Dutch window is still open. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, 33, has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Brazilian side Flamengo on a free transfer in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

- Brighton will have to wait until the summer to try to sign Sunderland forward Tommy Watson after running out of time to secure a deadline-day deal. (Sky Sports News)

- Napoli coach Antonio Conte is unhappy that that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was not replaced by either Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho or Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, though the club did bring in AC Milan striker Noah Okafor. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Adeyemi is reported to be waiting for offers from major European clubs in June amid interest from Napoli this winter. (Ekrem Konur)

- Hoffenheim's attempt to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marvin Friedrich on deadline day collapsed in the final hours. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nordsjælland have rejected a €15 million bid from Feyenoord for winger Sindre Walle Egeli. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unhappy about having to wait until the summer to sign Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. (Calciomercato)

- Galatasaray have approached Udinese defender Jaka Bijol over the prospect of a transfer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Le Havre midfielder Oussama Targhalline is set to join Feyenoord on a permanent transfer. (Footmercato)

- Beşiktaş are in talks to sign Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne, and will look to seal a transfer before the Turkish transfer window closes next week. (Ekrem Konur)

- Winger Loum Tchaouna will stay at Lazio for the remainder of the season after rejecting a proposal from PSV. (Gianluca Di Marzio)