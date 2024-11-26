ESPN breaks down the key stats as Robert Lewandowski becomes the third man to score 100 Champions League goals. (1:17)

Robert Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players in Champions League history with 100 or more goals.

Lewandowski's early penalty kick started Barcelona off to a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Brest to move into second place in the new single-league format. The Poland striker added goal No. 101 in second-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo leads the all-time scoring list with 140 goals, and Messi is next with 129. But neither Ronaldo nor Messi play in the Champions League anymore following moves to the Saudi Pro League and the MLS, respectively.

"I am very happy, it's a lovely number to bring up. Years ago I did not think I could score more than 100 goals in the Champions League. To join Messi and Ronaldo ... I guess they are good, right?" Lewandowski told Movistar.

"For me the most important thing is that we try to win every game, if I can score, then that's the perfect solution," he added.

Lewandowski, 36, required 125 matches to reach the century mark, two more than Messi (123) and 12 fewer than Ronaldo (137).

Robert Lewandowski is only the third player to pass the 100 Champions League goals mark. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barça coach Hansi Flick, who also worked with Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, lauded the striker's achievement.

"I know him also two years from Munich; there he also broke every record you can break. Now he's also scoring. It's important for us. But the whole team is supporting him. The other players will help him score the goals," Flick said.

Barcelona also got a second-half score from Dani Olmo as they returned to winning ways following two winless outings in LaLiga.

"I am really happy that we won today and got three points, but also that we dominated the match and the opponent, defended well and attacked well," Flick added.

"This was good to see. Of course, in a long season there are some situations that we don't expect, but in the end we came back and this was very important.

"I will not say everything was perfect, but it was a really good step after the [draw against Celta] Vigo. I miss a little bit the hunger to score more goals, but at the end three points is perfect."

The top eight finishers in the Champions League standings advance directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a knockout playoffs round in February, while the bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

Barça's win against Brest saw them climb to second, with Flick keen to tie up a top eight spot as soon as possible with matches to come against Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Atalanta.

"When we start the new Champions League, the new format, it was our goal to reach the top eight because then you have two weeks more [off] in February," he said.

"But we know there are some appointments [to come]. We have to play against Dortmund the next match. It will be tough, in Dortmund they are good, but I think we are ready for that and we can show it in Dortmund."

