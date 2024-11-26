Craig Burley says Pep Guardiola will be worried about Manchester City being swept aside by Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. (1:05)

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are in for a "tough" season after Feyenoord launched a stunning comeback to condemn his team to a sixth straight game without a win.

On the back of five straight defeats, City threw away a three-goal lead in the final 15 minutes to draw 3-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. At one stage, Guardiola's team were fifth in the Champions League table, but ended the night in 15th.

"It will be a tough season for us and we have to accept it for many circumstances," said Guardiola. "Today unfortunately the game was well done and we couldn't punish them in the right moment. The team was so committed in many, many things but unfortunately in the moment something happens and we are not strong enough. We have to try and avoid those mistakes."

City looked to be cruising to a comfortable win thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland and another from Ilkay Gündogan. What followed was an inexplicable collapse as Guardiola's team conceded three late goals to add to the four they let in against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"It was not necessary to say anything to them, they know it perfectly," said the City boss. "It is what it is, difficult to swallow right now. The game was good, we played well, we scored three and could have scored more. It's not about no run or no commitment, but football you have to be [switched on] in certain moments to do it. Rest one or two days and prepare for Anfield."

Liverpool in the Premier League is next up for City on Sunday and Guardiola is faced with the task of trying to lift his players after a miserable run of results. Defeat would leave City 11 points adrift of the Reds.

"We have to, we have to," he said. "That is my job."