Mikel Arteta said Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of Sporting CP is a "landmark win" and the best European away performance of his five-year tenure as Arsenal manager.

Sporting were previously unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions this season, but were hammered at the Estadio Jose Alvalade as goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães, Bukayo Saka's penalty and substitute Leandro Trossard secured an emphatic victory.

It is the first time Arsenal have scored five goals in a Champions League away game since October 2008 and only the Gunners second win in nine matches on the road in the competition.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 and returned them to Europe's premier club competition after a six-year absence. After exiting last season's competition with a narrow 3-2 aggregate defeat at the quarterfinal stage, Arsenal were held at Atalanta and lost to Inter Milan on the road this term.

Asked if he this was Arsenal's best European away win under his management, Arteta replied: "For sure, especially against the opponent that we played in their home. I don't think they've lost here in 18 months. They've been in top form, they've been better than everyone they've played here. To play to that level with the fluidity that we've done today, very pleased.

"For sure [it is a landmark win] because the performance was there a few times when we have played big teams. We played Paris Saint-Germain and we were exceptional again. We played Bayern Munich and were exceptional.

"But we made some mistakes and it cost us. That's the level. We have to be able to cope. You have to make it happen. That creates belief. We need that consistency because the ability is there."

The result leaves Arsenal on 10 points after five games -- inside the top-8 ahead of Wednesday's games -- with their next match against AS Monaco on Dec. 11 at the Emirates.