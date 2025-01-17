Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking depth in the January transfer window. (0:34)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Bukayo Saka should take time off while he recovers from a hamstring injury, urging the winger to take some time to "refresh.

Saka is out until March after a hamstring injury he sustained during month's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace required surgery.

When asked about whether Saka should take time off, Arteta told reporters on Friday: "Yes, he needs to.

"He is obligated to go, with his girlfriend, or his family, or on his own, he can choose.

"He needs to get away for a few days and refresh. He can still do a lot of things with his rehabilitation because it is the perfect stage. It will make him better."

"He [Saka] has been with his teammates every single day. But there is a moment, especially when we are going to be away for a few days, that he needs to do that [go on holiday.]

"That is very important for him as well. We need to look after our players."

Arsenal have struggled at times in Saka's absence, which has seen them exit the FA Cup in the third round and face a two-goal deficit in the return leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie against Newcastle United.

It has not just been Saka on the sidelines, though. Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL tear in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, while defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White have missed months, also with knee injuries.