Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arteta: We were sensational in Spurs win (1:25)

Following a scintillating north London derby win, Arsenal host former boss Unai Emery on Saturday evening as Aston Villa look to provide a stern Premier League test.

Capitalising on Chelsea, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest all dropping points during the week, Arsenal have moved to within four points of Arne Slot's side in the Premier League table.

Villa, who won away for the first time since October in their midweek clash against Everton will be rearing for a result to push for a Champions League place as they moved three points off fourth-placed Newcastle.

Here's everything you need to know.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 17:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET).

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: John Brooks

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori, D, muscle, DOUBT, estimated return Jan. 18

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return N/A

Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Aston Villa

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Diego Carlos, D, foot, DOUBT, estimated return Jan. 18

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Expected lineup:

Arsenal

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Thomas Partey

CM Mikel Merino | CM Martin Odegaard | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Raheem Sterling

Aston Villa

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Tyrone Mings | CB Ezri Konsa | RB Matty Cash

DM Boubacar Kamara | DM Youri Tielemans

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Stats:

Latest news and analysis:

North London derby win has Arsenal firmly back in title frame

Arsenal came from behind to beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Police investigating abuse of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz's wife

Police are investigating online abuse received by the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

Aston Villa sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund

Aston Villa have completed the signing of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund as they look to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.