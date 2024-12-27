Craig Burley and Ale Moreno worry for Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger was spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches. (1:34)

Bukayo Saka has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and is set to be sidelined until March, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday.

The 23-year-old sustained a tear to the muscle in his right leg during the first half of last Saturday's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

"He had a procedure, everything went well," Arteta told a news conference after Arsenal's win over Ipswich. "But unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks."

Pushed further to clarify an exact time frame, Arteta said: "I said 'many weeks' so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer. I think it will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let's see. Very difficult to say."

The Gunners laboured in Saka's absence as Kai Havertz's 23rd-minute close-range finish was enough to move Arteta's side up into second place, six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arteta was more upbeat about Raheem Sterling's prognosis after Arsenal initially feared the winger would also be sidelined for a lengthy period due to a knee problem.

"The news with Raz I think is better," he said. "We have to see this week how he evolves, but we expected the knee injury to probably take longer than the way the knee has evolved the last few days. That is good because we need him."