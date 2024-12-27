Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed winger Gabriel Martinelli to shine in the absence of star teammate Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out for "many weeks" with a hamstring injury on Monday.

Saka has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games so far this season and Arteta said on Thursday he is confident that Brazil international Martinelli can help replace that output, having shifted to the right flank after Saka went off in the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

"He [Martinelli] had a big impact in the game [against Palace] and like other players, everyone is going to have to add something else because Bukayo, who we rely a lot on, is not going to be with us," Arteta said.

"Gabi loves it. Gabi, you put him a challenge and he wants to do it today if he can. So, I think he's a player that likes responsibility, that likes a bigger role. So, again, it's for all of them up front to take responsibility now."

Saka's hamstring blow was the third he has faced this season, and Arteta was asked if his use of the player contributed to the latest setback.

"I think there will be a lot of factors that are contributing to an injury like this. We are looking at it and trying to [find out if we could] do it better but nobody knows," the Spanish coach said. "Maybe you think you're doing everything perfect and perfect is not what that muscle needs, it needs something else that we cannot control.

"At the moment, we're just worrying about resolving the first one and go day-by-day. Obviously when you look at his history over six years, it's incredible. It is very difficult to find a more robust player in this league, especially at his age when the load goes like a spike, national team, club, everything. It is an injury, we have to go over it and he will be fine."

Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal against Crystal Palace after Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arteta added that he is not ruling out making deals in January but is concentrating on getting the most out of the existing squad.

"My focus now, honestly, is just about with the squad that we have to be as competitive as we possibly can and we have many, many options to do that, and if something unbelievable is available and the club is willing to do it, we'll have to consider it," he said.

Arsenal host Ipswich Town on Friday hoping to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool, who beat Leicester City 3-1 on Boxing Day to extend their lead atop the Premier League to seven points with a game in hand.

Should Arsenal win, they will leap past Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to be six points behind Arne Slot's team in second place.