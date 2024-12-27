Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has said spirits are high at the club as they continue their bid to win their first Premier League title in almost 20 years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN Brasil, the 33-year-old said he is delighted at Arsenal, where he has made 66 appearances in all competitions since joining in January 2023.

"I'm happy [at Arsenal]. You can't be unhappy at a club like this, with the people who work at the club, with the group, the atmosphere here at the training ground.

"I think it's a marvellous working environment that anyone who comes here really enjoys."

He revealed his motivation for studying his coaching badges, saying he has found the experience rewarding.

"I'm [enjoying it]. I've said before that I've always been told: 'You're going to be a coach later, you're going to be a coach.' And I always said: 'No, I don't want to, I don't want to.' Because, like it or not, it turns out that life as a coach takes up more time, much more time than our life as a player, which is very busy," Jorginho said.

Jorginho has established himself as one of the most respected members of Arsenal's squad. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"So I always said I didn't want to and I arrived at Arsenal and they said: 'Why don't you do the course?' Then I said: 'Oh, you know what? I'm going to do it then', just so that, whether I like it or not, I can see what it's like ... I ended up falling in love with the idea of being on the pitch and being able to have an impact on the players or the children or whoever. So it was really cool and I think it could be a path for the future."

Arsenal host Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Friday as they seek to keep pace with leaders Liverpool.