          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          The Man United Christmas pantomime that had Ronaldo and Nani fuming (1:56)

          Rob Dawson tells the story of Manchester United's youth team putting on a Christmas pantomime that did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. (1:56)

          Dec 26, 2024, 09:00 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
          American Express Stadium
          Friday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Evan Ferguson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Mads Roerslev
          CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard
          FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
          Mads Roerslev, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

          Arsenal v Ipswich Town
          Emirates Stadium
          Friday, 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 22
          Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aro Muric
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips
          LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Sam Morsy, M, suspension, due back Dec. 30
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1