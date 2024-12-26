Rob Dawson tells the story of Manchester United's youth team putting on a Christmas pantomime that did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. (1:56)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

American Express Stadium

Friday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Evan Ferguson

Injury/suspension updates:

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Mads Roerslev

CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard

FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo

Injury/suspension updates:

Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18

Mads Roerslev, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Emirates Stadium

Friday, 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli

Injury/suspension updates:

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 22

Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aro Muric

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips

LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Sam Morsy, M, suspension, due back Dec. 30

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1