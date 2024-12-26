Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
American Express Stadium
Friday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Evan Ferguson
Injury/suspension updates:
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Mads Roerslev
CM Mikkel Damsgaard | CM Vitaly Janelt | CM Christian Nørgaard
FWL Kevin Schade | ST Yoane Wissa | FWR Bryan Mbeumo
Injury/suspension updates:
Kristoffer Ajer, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
Mads Roerslev, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Emirates Stadium
Friday, 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Gabriel Martinelli
Injury/suspension updates:
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 22
Raheem Sterling, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aro Muric
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Kalvin Phillips
LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Omari Hutchinson | RW Wes Burns
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Sam Morsy, M, suspension, due back Dec. 30
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1