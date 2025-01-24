Despite Liverpool losing only two matches all season, Arne Slot says there are still occasions when he fails to impress his dad. (0:31)

Arne Slot's dad wasn't impressed with Liverpool's midweek win over Lille in the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager mentioned his dad's reaction when discussing how difficult it is to break down defensive-minded opponents.

"That is difficult for fans [having to be patient]. My father is a fan as well," Slot said. "When I called him after the [Lille] game, he [said] 'it wasn't as exciting as other games of Liverpool.'

"Then I have to try to explain to him that these games, you can easily lose if you are starting to force all kinds of difficult balls. But he's not always agreeing with me."

Arne Slot even faces criticism from his father over Liverpool's performance. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Slot noted how Bayern Munich dominated possession, attempts at goal and other stats but still lost 3-0 to Feyenoord -- Slot's old team -- in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Against Lille, midfielder Curtis Jones played a risky ball near the halfway line, Slot noted, and it turned into a scoring opportunity for the French team after it recovered the ball and counterattacked.

"So that's the risk you have if you play against a low-block team," he said. "[Nottingham] Forest is probably the best in the league if you play these stupid balls -- which I call stupid balls which my father would love to see us playing a bit more -- that is the risk of them creating many more chances."

Ipswich were routed 6-0 by Manchester City last weekend. Kieran McKenna's team heads to Anfield in 18th place, behind Wolverhampton Wandereres only on goal difference.

Liverpool are past the halfway point of what's turning into a dream first season under Slot, a Dutchman who replaced the charismatic Jurgen Klopp.

Slot's side lead both the Premier League and Champions League, and they are alive in the FA Cup and League Cup. But fans should not expect a scoring frenzy Saturday.

"It's a balance we have to find. I can understand that it's sometimes difficult for fans as well that come to the stadium to see us winning but hopefully us scoring a lot of goals and an exciting match," Slot said.

"But you need two teams for that, and the better we do the less likely it is that teams come to Anfield and say 'OK let's go to a high press and press them all over the place.'"