Real Madrid are starting to accept that Trent Alexander-Arnold will stay at Liverpool in this window, while Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium amid interest from Borussia Dortmund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- It will be "almost impossible" for Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in this transfer window, Marca reports, after already seeing offers rebuffed by Liverpool. The Anfield club aren't willing to lose a key player at this stage of the season -- as they chase winning the Premier League and the Champions League -- despite Madrid and the player's preference for getting a deal done now. He has long been Madrid's top target for a free transfer in the summer, but the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal led them to try to bring a move forward to January. Marca say that's "highly unlikely," with no reason for Liverpool to contemplate a transfer now, and as a result Madrid will have to make do for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, there is no interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Real Madrid, also according to Marca.

- Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave Arsenal before the end of the transfer window, reports the Daily Telegraph. Borussia Dortmund are at the front of the queue for the 28-year-old's signature amid plans to reinforce their squad at left-back after previously holding interest in Chelsea's Renato Veiga. Zinchenko arrived in north London for a fee of £30 million from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. However, The Sun reports that Dortmund could also offer Ben Chilwell an escape route from Chelsea to add to the position.

- Manchester United have agreed terms with Real Betis over a loan deal for Antony, and the winger has now been given permission to travel to Spain for a medical, reports Fabrizio Romano. Betis will cover 84% of the player's wages, plus bonuses, until the end of the season.

- PSV Eindhoven have no plans to off-load U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi as negotiations over a new contract continue, according to AS. Multiple teams in the Premier League are reported to have "sounded out" a move for the 22-year-old, but the Eredivisie club believe they could demand more in the summer following his recent positive form, scoring seven goals in his past 10 matches across all competitions. Pepi is open to staying put, but the striker wants to be made an important part of their project.

- Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras has made it clear to Barcelona and Real Madrid that he's not interested in a transfer during this window, reports Diario AS. The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United but failed to make a Premier League appearance, impressed in Benfica's Champions League game against Barcelona this week. The Spain under-21 international has a contract through to 2029 and a €50m release clause.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Gerard Martín has been handed new Barcelona deal until 2028. The defender signed from fourth division side Cornellà in 2023 and has established himself as Alejandro Balde's backup at left-back this season. The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, with eight of them coming as a starter.

- Brentford have confirm the signing of 20-year-old right-back Michael Kayode on loan from Italian side Fiorentina, with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Beth Lindop on the news that Real Madrid are unlikely to come back in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even in spite of their obvious interest in the player, Real Madrid's January approach for Alexander-Arnold was a shock. With Liverpool top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables, the club were never likely to sanction an exit for one of their most important players. It would have been surprising, too, to see Alexander-Arnold pass up the opportunity to potentially win more silverware with his childhood club in favour of a mid-season switch to the Bernabeu. The summer transfer window, however, will be a different matter. Liverpool have not yet abandoned hope of agreeing a new contract with Alexander-Arnold but, with every passing day, the likelihood of him leaving on a free transfer increases. The rise of Conor Bradley means Liverpool do have a talented replacement waiting in the wings should their vice-captain choose to move away from Anfield. That said, Alexander-Arnold remains one of the most unique talents in world football and losing him to a major European rival would be an enormous blow for Liverpool, especially if his fellow out-of-contract teammates, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, also depart. With Liverpool still battling on four fronts, the need for a swift resolution to the saga feels paramount.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City remain interested in Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but they are unlikely to be able to land him in this transfer window. The 25-year-old is one of the club's top options as they continue to look for a long-term successor for Rodri. (Sky Sports)

- RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose has insisted it's impossible for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko to leave in the January transfer window. (Evening Standard)

- AC Milan are planning to make a formal offer for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez, who is valued at €30m, even if no player leaves San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea's Cesare Casadei is edging ever-closer to joining Lazio for a fee of €12m. (Alfredo Pedulla)

- Napoli will sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund if Manchester United do not lower their €70m asking price for Alejandro Garnacho. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Napoli tried to use their relationship with Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos to delay Randal Kolo Muani's loan to Juventus so he couldn't play against them this weekend. (La Repubblica)

- Atalanta are determined to keep Ademola Lookman in the summer as a host of top clubs consider making a transfer offer. However, he will not be made to stay if he wants out. (Corriere della Sera)

- Chelsea are to make an offer of €15m to sign 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from AS Saint-Étienne. (RMC Sport)

- Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo and see the Brazilian as a possible future transfer target. (Diario Sport)

- An enquiry for Al Ettifaq midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been made by AS Monaco, reports . The Ligue 1 club are looking to sign an experienced player to reinforce their options this month, and they are hopeful of being able to persuade the 34-year-old to leave the Saudi Pro League. (L'Equipe)

- Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has turned down potential moves to Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Sevilla to sign a precontract agreement with former club Celtic, who he will rejoin in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have held internal talks over the future of striker Evan Ferguson, who is wanted on loan by several clubs. Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham have all lodged their interest. (Daily Mail)

- Manchester United have made a move to sign 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal. The England under-19 international is also wanted by Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham are hoping to push through a deal to sign RB Leipzig striker André Silva on loan for the rest of the season. Brian Brobbey of Ajax is a backup option. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham midfielder Willian, 36, is in London looking for another Premier League club and is ready to snub clubs from Saudi Arabia. He spent the first half of the season with Olympiacos but is now a free agent. (Football Insider)

- Boca Juniors have made an official offer to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes. The Argentina international has not signed a contract extension with Roma, with his deal ending in June. (ESPN Argentina)

- Juventus have entered into negotiations with West Ham to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan. Todibo is only on loan at West Ham from Nice, but that deal has an obligation to make it permanent which would need to be triggered before a temporary switch to Juve. (Tuttosport)

- Martin Anselmi is the No. 1 candidate to take over the vacant coaching position at FC Porto. The Argentine has been at the helm of Mexican club Cruz Azul for the last year. (Record)

- Lens have made a €10m offer for Troyes forward Cyriaque Irié, who is also being tracked by Leicester City. (Foot Mercato)