Enzo Maresca has not ruled out making a move in the January transfer window. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said the club "are always" looking for opportunities to sign new players with seven days until the January transfer window closes.

While Chelsea are yet to sign anyone this month, they have been linked with various players including a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

"We are always looking at situations with the sporting director, we will see if anything happens," Maresca told a news conference on Friday ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Saturday evening.

When asked if he was pleased with the wide attacking options he had in the squad amid links to Argentina international Garnacho, Maresca said: "No, no. I'm happy with the ones we have in this moment.

"We've said many times on the right side, it's Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke] and left side is Jadon [Sancho]. Misha [Mykhailo Mudryk] was with us and is now not with us. I think Tyrique [George] is a young profile that can help us so at this moment, we are okay."

Meanwhile, João Félix has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge having had limited playing time this season. ESPN has reported that AC Milan are interested in the 25-year-old.

When asked about Félix's situation, Maresca said: "With João and Christo, [Christopher Nkunku] most managers only play one attacking midfielder.

"They are top players, I like both, they struggle because most of the time we only play with one attacking midfielder. I am not saying they will leave."