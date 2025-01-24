Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's five goals in a win over RB Salzburg may not have been enough. (1:09)

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Vinícius Júnior is "very happy" and "wants to make history at Real Madrid" despite interest in the star forward from the Saudi Pro League.

ESPN has reported that representatives of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund contacted Vinícius' entourage last month to assure them that they remain keen on the player, after first making an approach last summer.

Vinícius said this week that he is focused on "continuing to develop, and helping the biggest club in the world" after scoring twice in Madrid's 5-1 Champions League win over RB Salzburg, although he will be suspended for their trip to Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

"As far as I'm aware, and I have direct information from the player, he's very happy here and he wants to make history at Real Madrid," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of the Valladolid game.

"He's like everyone who works here, we all think the same way -- we're happy here and want to make history."

Vinícius -- who finished second in the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or voting and won FIFA's The Best award -- has already scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, but there have also been suggestions that Madrid are less reliant on him since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

"People forget that with Vinícius we won the Champions League in Paris [in 2022] and we won the Champions League in London [in 2024]," Ancelotti said. "People have forgotten that. He's unquestionable as a player."

Vinícius is serving a two-game ban in LaLiga after being sent off at Valencia on Jan. 3. He is also now suspended in the Champions League for Madrid's trip to Brest next week after picking up his third yellow card of the European campaign against RB Salzburg.

"He won't play tomorrow [Saturday], but it's good for him to recover, and to work in training," Ancelotti said.

"He'll make the most of it, and the player will be fresh when it comes to the most important part of the season."

Ancelotti said he wasn't annoyed by constant speculation about Vinícius' future.

"I don't know if that [Saudi] offer will come or not," he said. "I have to say what I see, which is a player who's happy here... Lately I've been thinking I've been getting too angry in news conferences! I should stay calm. So no, I don't get annoyed by questions about Vinícius."

Ancelotti eulogised midfielder Federico Valverde as "the most complete player in football right now" and also praised forward Rodrygo after his brace against Salzburg made it eight goals in nine appearances.

"What stands out now is [Rodrygo's] consistency," Ancelotti said.

"He's scoring a lot of goals, providing a lot of assists. For a forward, it's normal, you have ups and downs. But when you can get the numbers he's getting consistently now, that's what stands out."