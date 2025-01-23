Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's five goals in a win over RB Salzburg may not have been enough. (1:09)

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has said he is focused on "continuing to develop and helping the biggest club in the world" despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius scored twice in Madrid's 5-1 Champions League win over RB Salzburg at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, to make it seven goals in six UCL appearances this season.

ESPN reported last week that the Saudi Pro League retains an interest in signing the Brazil international and made contact with his entourage last month, having first approached them about a possible deal last summer.

"My next step is to always keep my mind on improving my game, continuing to develop, and helping the biggest club in the world," Vinícius told TNT Brasil on Wednesday. "I dreamed of getting here, and playing with great players. That's my dream, to think now, to think big and to be able to win more trophies in this shirt."

Vinícius Júnior is still receiving interest from the Saudi Pro League, sources told ESPN this week. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vinícius did not dismiss the idea of a Saudi move last summer, sources told ESPN, but negotiations did not progress, and the players' camp were aware that for a deal to happen, Madrid would have to accept a transfer fee well below his €1 billion ($1bn) release clause.

Representatives of the Saudi Public Public Investment Fund (PIF), which controls the Saudi league's top four clubs, got in touch with Vinicius' representatives again in December to make clear that their interest remains active.

Madrid's signing of Kylian Mbappé led to some speculation that Vinícius -- who also favours a left-sided forward role -- could now be surplus to requirements at the Bernabéu.

"We are very happy with Kylian," Vinícius told TNT Brasil. "The beginning is always complicated, but he managed to adapt well. Kylian is such a big player that even when he's adapting, he still scores lots of goals. Rodrygo and I are going to do all that we can for Mbappé to be top scorer in every competition, because that's why he came here."

Mbappé is second-highest scorer in LaLiga with 12 goals, behind Robert Lewandowski on 16, and has three Champions League goals, with 21 players having scored more.