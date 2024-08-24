Luis Garcia explains why Real Madrid had to settle for a draw against Mallorca in Kylian Mbappé's LaLiga debut. (1:46)

Vinícius Júnior will wait until the end of this season before making a decision on whether to pursue a move to Saudi Arabia, a source has told ESPN.

ESPN reported earlier this month that the Real Madrid star was the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and that Vinícius had not ruled out a switch, although Madrid did not want to see him go.

A source told ESPN that Vinícius -- whose contract at Madrid, which runs until June 2027, has a €1 billion ($1.1bn) release clause -- has now put off making any decision on his future until the summer of 2025.