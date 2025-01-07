Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says they will appeal Vinicius Junior's red card after the Brazilian was sent off against Valencia. (1:07)

Vinícius Júnior will be available for Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup campaign after being handed a two-game domestic ban by the RFEF for his red card in the 2-1 win over Valencia last Friday.

Vinícius was shown a straight red card while Madrid were losing 1-0 for striking Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before substitute Luka Modric levelled for Madrid in the 85th minute and Jude Bellingham scored a dramatic added-time winner.

Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that he didn't believe it was a red card and the club would appeal.

Vinícius apologised for his actions immediately after the game having reacted angrily when he was shown the red card in the 79th minute. He was restrained from confronting referee Cesar Soto Grado by teammate Antonio Rüdiger and goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis.

He will be available for Madrid's next match -- the Super Cup semifinal against Mallorca in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday -- but he will be out for the club's next two LaLiga games, against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid.