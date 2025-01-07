How to watch and stream Supercopa de España 2025

Open Extended Reactions

The Supercopa de España, or the Spanish Super Cup, is a four-team super cup tournament featuring the reigning winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey and LaLiga. The tournament's latest chapter kicks off Wednesday when defending Copa del Rey champion Athletic Club and 2023-24 LaLiga runner-up Barcelona square off in the first semifinal. Defending LaLiga champion Real Madrid and 2023-24 Copa del Rey runner-up Mallorca face off Thursday on the other side of the bracket. Both matches and Sunday's final will take place at "The Jewel," King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Barcelona, the most successful club in Spanish Super Cup history, seeks its 14th super cup title. Real Madrid won their 13th Super Cup crown a season ago, defeating Barcelona 4-1 in the 2024 final.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Spanish Super Cup:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

Semifinal: Athletic Club vs. Barcelona - 2 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Thursday

Semifinal: Real Madrid vs. Mallorca - 2 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Sunday

Spanish Super Cup Final - 2 p.m. on ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

