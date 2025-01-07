Cristina Alexander and Herc Gomez take a look at Inter Miami's new Fortitude kit. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil forward Neymar has addressed the possibility of reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami, saying "football is full of surprises."

Neymar, 32, is contracted to Al Hilal until June. There has been regular speculation around his club future given his lack of playing time since joining the Saudi Pro League side.

Neymar sustained an ACL injury on international duty soon after his move to the Gulf state, and his return to action has been plagued by smaller injuries as he gets himself back to fitness.

"Obviously playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," Neymar told CNN Sport. "They are my friends, we still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio.

"I am happy at Al Hilal and in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

Neymar collected a career achievement award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December. Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images

Messi and Suárez rekindled their formidable partnership at Miami in December 2023, going on to win the MLS Supporters Shield in 2024 and setting a new record for most regular season points in the United States-based league.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star also addressed his chances of playing at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with his country.

"I will try -- I want to be there," he said. "I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it."