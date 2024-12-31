Open Extended Reactions

Jan. 1, 2025 isn't just the start of the new year, it's the first day of soccer's transfer window. While most of the big moves happen in the longer, multimonth summer window, January is an important time for teams with needs big and small to fix things with half the season still ahead. It can make or break teams depending on how well things go.

It's also an important month in the context of free agency. Soccer contracts traditionally run through June 30 of each year, and thanks to the Bosman ruling in 1995 that afforded players more freedom of movement, players aged 23 or over with less than six months remaining in their deals are free to begin negotiating with new teams. It means that several top stars -- including three of Liverpool's most important figures -- could well figure out their next clubs and sign precontract agreements regarding their futures.

With that in mind, we've looked through some of the biggest names (ranked according to estimated market value) to examine what they might do in the new year. Why are these players so coveted? Which clubs -- including their present ones -- would be the smartest next steps, and what do we know right now about what they're going to do?

ESPN FC's reporters and analysts bring you the latest.