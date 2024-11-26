Open Extended Reactions

We're nearing the end of the college football regular season, which means the 2025 NFL draft is right around the corner. Round 1 is April 24 on ESPN and the ESPN app. Does your favorite team need a quarterback next season? It might have to pick high in Round 1 to get a potential starter.

There were six passers taken in the first round this past April, including the top three picks. That's not likely to happen in 2025, as the class isn't loaded at the top. While there are a few intriguing passers, there's no leaguewide consensus on who is the clear-cut top prospect.

How do the quarterbacks in the 2025 class stack up right now? It's time to update my 2025 QB Hot Board, where I rank every passer who has a chance to get drafted. I'm going 12 deep, with two likely first-rounders as of now. I'll go through the strengths and weaknesses of all 12, along with updates on each quarterback's current draft stock. Remember: Several of these guys are underclassmen, so they could choose to return for another season in college, which could further shake up the board.

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 223 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Round 1